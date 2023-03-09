Jeopardy! Score Snafu: Contestants' Final Winnings Accidentally Revealed at the Start of Episode

mayim bialik

Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty

The winner of Wednesday night's Jeopardy! game was revealed before the game even began.

As host Mayim Bialik was introducing the episode, audiences at home could already see how the night would end when each contestant's score boards showed their final tallies. And sure enough, the three individuals received the cash indicated at the beginning, with Jackson Jones taking home a $24,000 prize, Justin Bolsen winning $13,570 and Maya Wright receiving $3,370.

Jones will go on to join another game as part of the High School Reunion tournament, starring 27 "alumni" competitors who appeared on the show while they were in high school.

RELATED: Jeopardy! to Bring Back Former Teen Contestants for New High School Reunion Tournament

jeopardy

The tournament kicked off on Feb. 20 with three alumni per game competing for a $100,000 prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. Wednesday's episode was the first of two finale nights as the tournament comes to an end.

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement in December. "We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back."

The competition featured Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, who is now a senior at Yale University, and Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, who is now a senior at Stanford University.

RELATED: Amy Schneider Wins Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions: 'It's a Great Feeling'

This tournament came on the heels of Amy Schneider's recent win on Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions in November.

Jeopardy!

Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Amy Schneider

The former software engineering manager, from Oakland, California, won the $250,000 grand prize after being the first competitor to win three games against her opponents.

"I feel amazing," Schneider, 43, said after her win, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE at the time. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,' and that was crazy. And I won! It's a great feeling."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).