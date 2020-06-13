‘Jeopardy!’ Runs Out of New Episodes, Books Reruns With Top Champs

“Jeopardy!” has finally run out of new episodes due to the production shutdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning June 15, the syndicated hit will re-broadcast episodes featuring past champions and rebroadcast its 2019 Tournament of Champions competition in installments throughout June and July, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced.

Each episode of “Jeopardy!” will be dedicated to a contestant in the 2019 Tournament of Champions. The full tournament will begin re-airing July 6 and conclude July 17. It’s unclear what the show will do once the five-week stream of reruns concludes.

“Jeopardy!” suspended production March 20 in accordance with local regulations that shuttered any nonessential workplace during the onset of the global pandemic. While certain film sets were able to restart production under strict guidelines Friday, the “Jeopardy!” crew remains on hold.

The show is challenging to create while adhering to social distancing mandates — because “Jeopardy” suspended production it also needed to suspend in-person contestant auditions, so the show has no new talent to tape. Aspiring trivia masters can still take qualifying tests online, but that’s only a preliminary step in the process to becoming a filmed contestant.

“We take the well-being of our staff, crew, contestants, audience guests and host very seriously, and will not resume taping until it is completely safe,” “Jeopardy!” noted on its news page on May 20. “Similarly, all previously scheduled contestant searches have been postponed. We will not resume contestant tryouts until it is safe to do so.”

View the full schedule for the 2019 Tournament of Champions recap here.

