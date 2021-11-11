Jeopardy! Professors Tournament to Air in December; Mayim Bialik to Host

Mayim Bialik will lord over Jeopardy!‘s first-ever Professors Tournament, a 10-day event pitting instructors from 15 colleges and universities against one another in “the ultimate test of higher education.”

Beginning Monday, Dec. 6 and airing on consecutive weeknights through Friday, Dec. 17, the tournament will culminate in a $100,000 grand prize. The winner will also advance to the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

“It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage,” Bialik said in a statement. “There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.”

The 15 educators set to compete are as follows:

* J.P. Allen, a Professor of Business at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, Calif.

* Hester Blum, a Professor of English at Penn State University in University Park, Pa.

* Sam Buttrey, a Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.

* Marti Canipe, a Professor of Elementary Science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.

* Lisa Dresner, an Associate Professor of Writing at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

* Ramón Guerra, a Professor of English, Literature, and Latino Studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

* Gautam Hans, an Associate Clinical Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, Tenn.

* John Harkless, an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

* Ed Hashima, a Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, Calif.

* Gary Hollis, a Professor of Chemistry at Roanoke College in Salem, Va.

* Alisa Hove, a Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, N.C.

* Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, an Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder in Boulder, Colo.

* Katie Reed, an Associate Professor of Musicology at California State University Fullerton in Fullerton, Calif.

* Deborah Steinberger, a Professor of French Literature at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.

* Julia Williams, a Professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.

As previously reported, Bialik and Ken Jennings are splitting Jeopardy! hosting duties for (at least) the remainder of 2021. Bialik hosted from Sept. 20-Nov. 5, before Jennings returned to the podium on Nov. 8.

