'Jeopardy!' Players' Religion Fail Gets Holy Hell From Viewers

This “Jeopardy!” fail was biblical. (Watch the video below.)

All three contestants on Tuesday’s episode failed to correctly finish the Lord’s Prayer with the word “hallowed.” That had some viewers screaming to high heaven ― at least on Twitter.

While the Lord’s Prayer is rooted in Christianity, its words can fairly be considered common knowledge, especially for game-show players tasked with showing off their all-around trivia skills.

But Suresh, Joe and Laura were stumped by the clue, which read: “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father Which Art In Heaven’, This ‘Be Thy Name.’”

Nobody buzzed in to fill in the “HALLOWED Be Thy Name.”

The contestants didn’t have a prayer of avoiding internet reaction, which ranged from cries of sacrilege to light Sunday-school scoldings.

“That’s “hallowed,” you heathens!” one fan wrote with smiling and winking emojis.

Here are other comments:

3 Jeopardy contestants did not know the first line of the 'Lord's Prayer!'



Sad.



Our Father, who art in heaven, ____ be thy name.



They didn't know the answer: 'Hallowed.



Get God back into your lives and homes, America! pic.twitter.com/Uiu7KVbJs6 — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) June 15, 2023

OOF. Watching @Jeopardy tonight, and none of the contestants knew the words “hallowed be thy name” in the Lord’s Prayer. pic.twitter.com/j8WBuo6pLq — Jose Rodriguez 👨🏻🏫 (@WeirdEducator) June 14, 2023

You gotta be kidding me no one knew "hallowed" on #Jeopardy lol — jooblee.bsky.social (@oobleejay) June 13, 2023

Yeah, Travolta--I got that one. Now, if only you'd stop choosing contestants on a "woke" profile basis, at least one of them might have known the answer to the Lord's Prayer was "hallowed" be Thy name. — Sam R 🇺🇸✝️👨🏼❤️👨🏼 (@flickr2754) June 14, 2023

Hallowed holy crap #jeopardy — Dashiell Eaves (@DashEaves) June 13, 2023

