Jeopardy!: Mattea Roach Snags 14th Win, Enters All-Time Top 10

Jeopardy!‘s super-champ era shows no sign of slowing down.

The game show’s latest MVP, Mattea Roach, notched her 14th straight victory in Friday’s episode, bringing her total haul to $320,081 and cementing her place in the game show’s record books.

More from TVLine

With her latest triumph, the 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario, entered the top 10 all-time consecutive wins list (at No. 8). She also ranks 10th on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said in the wake of Win No. 14. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game 1. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach, who now stands as the winningest Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history, returns to the show on Monday to face off against two new challengers: Michael Graff from Eastvale, Calif., and Marietta, Ga.’s Jessie Francis.

It was just three months ago that Schneider’s staggering 40-day winning streak came to an end.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.