James Holzhauer inches closer to Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' earnings record

James Holzhauer topped $100,000 in a single episode of “Jeopardy!” again, and it might only be a matter of time before he tops Ken Jennings to become the show’s all-time earnings champion.

The Las Vegas-area sports bettor effortlessly captured his 28th straight win on Monday, adding $130,222 to put his total winnings at $2,195,557.

Holzhauer is now just $325,143 short of Ken Jennings’ all-time regular season earnings record of $2,520,700, acquired during his legendary 74-win run in 2004. With his average winnings per episode at $78,412.75, Holzhauer is now on pace to surpass the record in fewer than five games.

Another ridiculous day from James Holzhauer

Holzhauer hasn’t been completely untouchable during his 28-win run — he won one game by only $18 — but Monday’s game was over well before Final Jeopardy.

As Double Jeopardy came to a close, Holzhauer’s opponents held $6,600 and $6,200. Holzhauer’s total: $72,022. Even better for the 35-year-old was the Final Jeopardy category revealed before the break: “Games.” Not a bad draw for a professional sports gambler.

Holzhauer nailed the question (“What is the Game of Life?”) and revealed a whopping $58,000 bet, which was low enough for victory to be assured even if Holzhauer whiffed on the question. But he didn’t, and he walked away with $130,022.

That total was just a little short of Holzhauer’s own one-day record of $131,127 set last month.

James Holzhauer is on pace to make as much money as Ken Jennings did in less than half the games. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

James Holzhauer has rewritten ‘Jeopardy!’ record books

With Monday’s mark now in the annals of “Jeopardy” history, let’s take a look at the all-time list of single-game winnings to see — oh, oh my.

James Holzhauer, $131,127, April 17, 2019

James Holzhauer, $130,222, May 27, 2019

James Holzhauer, $118,816, April 23, 2019

James Holzhauer, $110,914, April 9, 2019

James Holzhauer, $106,181, April 16, 2019

James Holzhauer, $101,682, May 1, 2019

James Holzhauer, $96,726, April 30, 2019

James Holzhauer, $90,812, April 25, 2019

James Holzhauer, $90,812, April 22, 2019

James Holzhauer, $89,229, May 20, 2019

Yeah, more than 35 percent of Holzhauer’s wins now sit among the 10 biggest days in “Jeopardy!” history.

Barring a massive upset, Holzhauer should hold the all-time “Jeopardy!” earnings record within a week. He still has a long time before he comes even close to Jennings’ 74-win record, but let’s say for a moment he does. Take Holzhauer’s average winnings and multiply it by 75.

You will get ... $5,880,956.25. Incredible.

