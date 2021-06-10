Jeopardy! Guest Host Savannah Guthrie Says Alex Trebek's Replacement Will Have 'Big Shoes to Fill'

Savannah Guthrie's turn as the guest host on Jeopardy! is quickly approaching.

The Today show anchor, 49, spoke with correspondent Jeremy Parsons Wednesday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV SHOW!) to talk about her time filming Jeopardy! and why she's happy she won't be stepping into the role full-time amid the search for a permanent replacement of the late and great Alex Trebek.

"I was so nervous because I really just wanted to show how much respect I have for Jeopardy! and Alex - who is a legend and an icon for a reason," Guthrie tells PEOPLE. "He's the maestro. And I know those Jeopardy! fans are picky, but I have to say, I'm just the fill-in so don't worry!"

She adds, "I'm doing a couple of weeks. I loved it. I had so much fun, but I have a day job."

The talk show host - who just celebrated 10 years on Today - jokes with Parsons that she's hoping to use her newly learned Jeopardy! knowledge to impress people at parties.

"I was a terrible student until much later in life so there's just so much I don't know in general. But, what I learned was how smart everyone at Jeopardy! is - especially the contestants and the writers," Guthrie tells Parsons. "However, I studied really hard. I read everything ahead of time and I hope some of those facts stay in my head so I can impress people at cocktail parties."

Guthrie will guest host Jeopardy! from June 14 to June 25, and will be followed by George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, and others.

Jeopardy! is still on the hunt for a full-time host, which Guthrie says will be a big responsibility.

"I think it's such big shoes to fill!" she says.

"Alex was not only legendary in how he did it, he was legendary in how he conducted himself off-air and the family that he created. [He was] such a revered figure," Guthrie adds to Parsons. "So, stepping into Alex's shoes won't be easy, but I think they've got some really good candidates. I'm not going to name names."