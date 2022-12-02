‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Who Dance Legend Gene Kelly Is: ‘To Hell With the Lot of You,’ Blasts Movie Twitter

Sharon Knolle
·2 min read

Classic movie fans were left astounded that all three contestants on Thursday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” failed to identify “Singin’ in the Rain” star Gene Kelly.

The late dance legend, who passed away in 1996, came up under the “Olivia Newton-John” category, but players Cris Pannullo, Rob Lamanna and Jeri Zulli all drew a blank when it came time to put a name to her costar in the ’80s musical “Xanadu.”

Host Ken Jennings moved right along to the next question, but movie Twitter had a field day.

“Oh my god. To hell with the lot of you for not buzzing in for Gene Kelly,” one disappointed fan wrote.

Jack Young tweeted, “Sometimes, I’m just perplexed… on #Jeopardy tonight, how could all 3 of the contestants NOT know Gene Kelly, the answer to the Olivia Newton-John category? Maybe I’m just old or something.”

The missed clue got “Gene Kelly” trending on Friday, which led at least one person to quip, “People are Up in Arms that none of the Contestants could Identify Gene Kelly. In other words, here is Proof Positive that Old People are NOT Fleeing Twitter.”

Kelly’s other films include Vincente Minnelli’s 1951’s Best Picture-winning “An American in Paris,” and several movies opposite Judy Garland, such as “Summer Stock,” “The Pirate,” and “For Me and My Gal.” He’s widely regarded as one of the most famous dance stars of all time, next to Fred Astaire. Marvel star Chris Evans is set to play Kelly in an upcoming movie.

One of the most viral videos of all-time had “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland channeling Kelly in the iconic “Singin’ in the Rain” umbrella scene on “Lip Sync Battle,” before segueing into a jaw-dropping performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Holland, by the way, has been cast as Fred Astaire in a different upcoming biopic.

