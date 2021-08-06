'Jeopardy!' contestant Matt Amodio extends winning streak to 13, raking in over $430K

As everyone is buzzing about "Jeopardy!" narrowing its search for a new permanent host, the current champion is quietly flying under the radar and breaking records.

Matt Amodio secured his 13th win Friday, ranking sixth among consecutive wins by any player, as the iconic quiz show's 37th season finale nears next week.

Amodio took home $35,600 Friday after defeating contestants Patrick Pacheco and Madeline Birkner, bringing his total winnings to $430,200. That also lands Amodio fifth on the all-time winnings list of "Jeopardy!" regular-season play. And he's inching closer to the No. 4 spot that's currently occupied by David Madden at $430,400.

The final category was Literature and the Animal Kingdom, and the clue: "In 2020, scientists named Trimeresurus Salazar a new species of this, after a character in a book series." (The correct response: "What is a snake.")

The Yale Computer Science Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, said his winnings are "the most I’ve made in a while." He told the Hartford Courant last month that "the nature of being a Ph.D. student is spending money, not making money."

But he already has some plans for his growing bank account.

"You’ve made an awful lot of money here. Any thoughts at all about how you might go about investing it," guest host David Faber asked Tuesday. Amodio replied, "I’ve never actually owned the ground that I stand on before, and real estate can be a very good investment, so I think that might be where I go."

Yale's School of Engineering & Applied Science has been cheering on Amodio every step of the way. "Another day, another @AmodioMatt win!" the university tweeted Friday.

How will Matt Amodio invest his winnings? pic.twitter.com/PC6goXDyU2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 3, 2021

Monday will mark the fourth guest host for which Amodio has played. He was first crowned "Jeopardy!" champion by Robin Roberts; his streak has lasted through LeVar Burton's and David Faber's hosting duties. Sportscaster Joe Buck takes over Monday, when Amodio will go for win No. 14.

To get there, Amodio said he's altered his strategy along the way: "If you get too much in a rut, you might start making mistakes. I’ve tried to keep it fresh each time."

Sixteen guest hosts have stood at the podium since January, starting with a six-week turn by "Greatest of All Time" champion Ken Jennings.

Producer Sony Pictures Television is preparing to anoint only the second permanent host in the show's current incarnation after Alex Trebek's death last November from pancreatic cancer.

Sony declined to comment on a report from Variety that claimed executive producer Mike Richards is the frontrunner. But a new host is expected to be named shortly after next week's finale, as the show prepares to resume taping for a 38th season that premieres Sept. 13.

