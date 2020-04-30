'Jeopardy!' contestant confuses Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande and Twitter has a field day
During Wednesday’s Jeopardy!, music legend Janet Jackson was featured in one of the clues. But while Jackson is one of the most successful female pop stars of all time, she was mistaken for Ariana Grande.
Under the category “Music Award,” contestants were given the clue, “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took “Control” and took to the stage in her first live performance in nearly a decade.” It was followed by a video of Janet Jackson performing her massive hit “Nasty.”
Contestant Alwin Hui immediately buzzed in and incorrectly answered, “Who is Ariana Grande?” While the wrong answer cost him $800 in the game, it may have cost him even more on Twitter, as Jackson fans were appalled by his innocent mistake. In fact, both Jackson and Jeopardy! were trending topics on the social media site.
They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said "who is Ariana Grande?" #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ttOxTZ7hA7
— misSANDeI (@dunn_ryte) April 29, 2020
#Jeopardy "Who is Ariana Grande?" pic.twitter.com/70N8QTIEF6
— Patrick Ostiguy (@BattleOfBmore) April 29, 2020
Just saw why #Jeopardy was trending.#JanetJackson said put some
RESPECK
on her name. pic.twitter.com/ILumNyiUdC
— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) April 30, 2020
I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/CoxpSFcNd8
— Ransom Lewis (@ransomlewis69) April 29, 2020
The gaffe also came just 2 days after another Jeopardy! contestant confused singer Chaka Khan with warrior leader Chaka Zulu. This did not go unnoticed on Twitter either.
First it’s a mixup between Shaka Zulu and Chaka Khan-now this guy mistook Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande. What a strange week it’s been on #Jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/YXwt0cYvUE
— Renee Larson-Endsley (@iamreneejai) April 29, 2020
Between the woman who answered Chaka Khan instead of Shaka Zulu, and the guy saying Ariana Grande instead of Janet Jackson, I don't think #Jeopardy screens their contestants anymore.
— Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) April 30, 2020
WHOOOOMMMSSSTTT?!?! 🤦🏾♀️🥴 Yesterday an answer was Chaka Khan and the person said Shaka Zulu. Now this?! I’m shook! Lol 😂😂 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/3Fk6yoVrns
— Maika Moulite (@maikamoulite) April 29, 2020
First Chaka now Janet, this week on #Jeopardy has been so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/qLbt8N8V4Y
— ain't nothing going on but the #rentstrike (@sassblckneighbr) April 29, 2020
While Hui did not win big on the game show, he did win big in the respect department. The consultant from Washington D.C. joined in the Twitter fray with his first original tweet. He wrote, “Today, I learned Ariana Grande is not the same person as Janet Jackson. AMA.” So clearly he’s being a good sport even though the Twitterverse is giving him a hard time.
