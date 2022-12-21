Canadian 'Jeopardy' contestant Ray Lalonde is 'absolutely crushing' it, while inspiring Canadian pride

When a Canadian does well on the popular TV show Jeopardy, it’s a win for the whole country.

Earlier this year when Mattea Roach, a Toronto resident originally from Nova Scotia, held the fifth longest streak in the game show’s history, the country swelled with pride and gave her the star treatment.

Now another Toronto resident, Ray Lalonde, is being celebrated as he slays the game.

Lalonde is the current Jeopardy champion, following victories that started last Thursday and continued onto every day this week. Going into Wednesday’s game, his total winnings are $95,000.

The scenic painter, who was born and raised in Thunder Bay, has worked on many art department sets, including the popular TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, which is shot in Toronto.

Many on Twitter are cheering Lalonde on, remarking on his calm and even demeanour.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which claims Lalonde as a member, is eagerly keeping its followers up to date on his latest ranking on the game show.

The @IATSE’S RAY LALONDE just became a @Jeopardy 4-DAY CHAMPION!! Ray, who just wrapped this season of The Handmaid’s Tale, has taken his 4-day total to $95,300!!! #Congrats, Ray, and good luck tomorrow! You’ve got IATSE members all across North America rooting for you!! pic.twitter.com/mK8AY6iYsK — IATSE Canada 🇨🇦 (@IATSECANADA) December 21, 2022

@iatse873 member Ray Lalonde - whose work you might recognize from @HandmaidsOnHulu is absolutely crushing his Jeopardy run. Congrats, Ray!! 🇨🇦 🎥 🏆 https://t.co/QeistrQjlc — Take 5 Productions (@Take5Prod) December 21, 2022

All Canadians are within one degree of each other. Mattea Roach shared a dinner table with Margaret Atwood, and Ray LaLonde is working on the scenes of "The Handmaid's Tale" - Torontonians both. :-)#Jeopardy — Diganta Das https://post.news/das_diganta (@das_diganta) December 21, 2022

Toronto’s Ray Lalonde has won his third game of Jeopardy, and the dude’s extremely chill vibes and mellow voice and always saying “please” before each question is the perfect holiday vibe this season. — Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) December 20, 2022

Loving Ray Lalonde ruling Jeopardy these days -- an older guy from my hometown of Toronto. Chill and calm and raking it in. Also a scenic artist, a metier you rarely see show up on Jeopardy. — Caitlin Kelly, writing coach/writer (@CaitlinKellyNYC) December 20, 2022

In true 🇨🇦 fashion, current @Jeopardy champion, Torontonian, Ray Lalonde chooses every answer with the word "please" ☺️ — Lori Bursey 🇨🇦 (@ArgoDiva) December 20, 2022

.@iatse873 member Ray Lalonde on Jeopardy last night. Or was it? 🤣 https://t.co/Y0UrlA2i2J — IATSE Canada 🇨🇦 (@IATSECANADA) December 21, 2022

Ray Lalonde fanclub reporting for duty 🫡 #Jeopardy — Roman (@BadNewsJays) December 21, 2022

There’s even an account that recaps each of his outfits.

Ray Lalonde Fashion 12/16/22

I absolutely adore Ray and his calm demeanor and his soothing voice! And it looks like he has a nice collection of dress shirt colors. Would love for him to win a few more games!#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/rVZrYf5SWf — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) December 17, 2022

Ray Lalonde Fashion Recap 12/19/22

Ray’s wardrobe so far is downright Amodioan! He’s got the jewel-tone shirts with a black blazer and now a grey sweater. Wonder if his twin brother has a similar style.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/drk3gZjbfE — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) December 20, 2022

Wednesday’s game is a particularly patriotic affair for Canadians, as Lalonde will be facing Michael Vaz, a tutor from Mississauga, Ontario, along with Mary Dishigrikyan of North Hollywood.

Roach competed in the game show’s Tournament of Champions in November, but was ousted in the semi-finales, with 40-day winner Amy Schneider taking the top prize. She can currently be heard as the host of the political podcast The Backbench.