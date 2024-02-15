'Jeopardy' contestant answers Beyoncé for '50 greatest rappers of all time' category

Beyoncé may have rapped on dozens of songs, including Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, and Jay-Z may have dubbed her one of the greatest rappers in history, but she isn't one of Billboard's 50 greatest rappers of all time, contrary to the belief of one "Jeopardy" contestant.

On an episode of the trivia game show this week, host Ken Jennings provided the clue in the "50 greatest rappers of all time" category: "She invited us to 'Come Into My House' and also deal with the 'Wrath of Madness.'"

Contestant Nicole answered with the Grammy award-winning singer. (The "Jeopardy" contender may have been thinking of Bey's recent single, "My House.")

In an episode of "Jeopardy" this week, a contestant mistook Beyoncé for one of the "50 greatest rappers of all time."

Another contestant, Kat, answered with the correct answer, Queen Latifah. Both "Wrath of Madness" and "Come Into My House" are songs by the rapper.

The top 50 list, published by Billboard and Vibe last year, includes fellow Houstonian Bun B, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and at the top, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé likely won't make the list any time soon, as her next album will see her formally enter the country music realm.

The #Jeopardy category was “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time”

😩 pic.twitter.com/Jq71LAhwNI — AGE OF X (@dthom24) February 14, 2024

The artist released two new singles from her upcoming "Act II" album Sunday: "Texas! Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Queen Bey surprised fans during a Super Bowl commercial that ended with the superstar saying, "They ready, drop the new music." Shortly after, she took to Instagram to announce March 29 as the release date for her upcoming album.

Beyoncé finally releasing 'Act II' of 'Renaissance': Everything we know so far

Fans were quick to predict the "Cuff It" singer would release a new country album after she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Story continues

She wears a cowboy hat in the cover artwork for both the upbeat "Texas Hold 'Em" and power ballad "16 Carriages."

Contributing: Caché McClay

Beyoncé announces new album 'Renaissance: Act II' after surprise Super Bowl ad

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy' contestant answers Beyonce in greatest rapper category