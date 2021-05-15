Jeopardy! Clue About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Has Fans Joking the Show Can 'Predict the Future'

getty (2) Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez

Can Jeopardy! predict the future?

On Friday night's episode, fans of the hit televised game show series reacted with delight in response to a clue about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Delivered by guest host Bill Whitaker, the clue read: "As a couple, they were known as 'Bennifer,' " according to multiple outlets.

The episode, which was filmed weeks in advance, aired amid news that the former couple have been spending time together.

Fans also noticed that later in the game, there was also an entire category dedicated to Montana during the Double Jeopardy round. Last week, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were spotted spending time together in the state, where the Justice League actor owns a home.

Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW — Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021

"Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!!," one fan tweeted.

"Whoever writes #jeopardy questions apparently can predict the future," wrote a second viewer, while a third joked, "What a power this show has."

In addition to being delighted by the timely inclusion, another fan commented on how they couldn't believe that the contestant didn't come up with the right answer. "Can't believe the guy got it wrong," they wrote.

getty (2) Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

As for how they reconnected 17 years after ending their relationship, a source recently told PEOPLE that "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend."

"He was basically checking up on her," added the source. "He was single and thought she might be single, too."

Back in March, Lopez and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced they were working through some things, before officially parting ways in April. In January, Affleck split with then-girlfriend Ana de Armas after they were first romantically linked in early 2020.

Friday marked Whittaker's final appearance as Jeopardy! guest host. His two-week stint began on Monday, May 3.

Chatting with The Washington Post earlier this month, the 69-year-old television journalist shared details about what went into his guest role on the long-running television quiz show and how it was different from his other television ventures, including CBS' 60 Minutes.

"Here, you had, I think, four cameras — one swoops in from the side, you talk to that one at the end of one commercial, and then swoops to another one you have to talk to after a commercial, and then the contestants are over on the other side," he added. "The thing that I was most surprised about was just how fast-paced it is."

Next up, Jeopardy! will air its fan-favorite Tournament of Champions for two weeks, before Mayim Bialik takes over for her two-week guest role.