‘Jeopardy!’ champion continues impressive run becoming the fourth-highest regular season earner of all time

It’s fitting that sportscaster Joe Buck began his weeklong stint as guest host on Jeopardy! Monday, since he no doubt knows a thing or two about record books. And that’s because the show’s current champion, Matt Amodio, is seemingly rewriting the Jeopardy! record books every week.

On Monday’s episode, the Ph.D. student from Ohio became the fourth-highest regular season earner in the show’s history, amassing a 14-day total of $440,600. He overtook Julie Collins ($428,100) last week for number five on the list, and this time it was David Madden ($430,400) that Amodio surpassed for number four.

Viewers on Twitter seem to be enjoying Amodio’s current run, with one person saying that it has now reached “appointment viewing” status.

I love these kind of champions. You go Matt. — SFGiantFanForever (@BeverlyColoma) August 10, 2021

Highly invested in @AmodioMatt’s Jeopardy run. It’s appointment viewing at this point. — Andrew Robertson (@andalerob) August 10, 2021

Night after night, Matt Amodio absolutely crushes it



Even though I feel bad for all his opponents, I’m in awe watching him effortlessly know so much about so many topics.@Jeopardy #jeopardy https://t.co/9w3fSCmgtu — Ava (@HelloAva) August 10, 2021

As far as the champ himself, he is once again humbled by reaching another milestone, giving credit to his fellow competitors on Twitter.

Story continues

Wow. I don't know which of those numbers is most unbelievable. I think it has to be the 14 days. I've been up against 28 brilliant, talented people, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have made it through the gauntlet to get to this point! — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) August 10, 2021

Of course next up for Amodio is third place held by Jason Zuffranieri and his total earnings of $532,496, a difference of $91,896. And while Amodio has shown he can win pretty big money in a single day, he’s also shown that he’s not afraid to lose big bucks when it comes to betting with a big lead during Final Jeopardy. On Monday for instance, he wagerd and lost $34,000 with a wrong answer.

Reaching second and first place on the list, however, is a bit of a different story. That’s because sitting in second place is James Holzhauer with $2,462,216, while Ken Jennings is holding the top spot with $2,520,700. And based on our somewhat questionable math, with Amodio’s current daily average winnings he’s about 78 shows away from catching Holzhauer.

And as it turns out, after calling everything from the World Series to the Super Bowl to the U.S. Open, Buck is looking to add more historic calls to his resume

“You are Jeopardy! champion and returning yet again,” Buck said to Amodio Monday. “And your 14-day total, $440,600, fourth-most all time during regular season play. Well done.”

Jeopardy! airs weeknights, check your local listings.

Watch how the current Jeopardy! champion blew people's minds with a bold wager:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.