'Jeopardy!' champ Brayden Smith, who competed on Alex Trebek's final shows, is dead at 24

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

"Jeopardy!" champion Brayden Smith, who competed in some of the last episodes hosted by Alex Trebek, has died, the game show confirmed on Twitter Friday. He was 24.

"The Jeopardy! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith," the tweet says. "He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed."

The show also shared a tweet from Smith's mother Debbie, who wrote that her son's passing was unexpected. Neither she nor "Jeopardy!" disclosed Smith's cause of death.

"We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly," she wrote. "We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy."

His obituary from funeral service Dignity Memorial noted that Smith achieved his life-long dream by becoming a five-time "Jeopardy!" champion. He won $115,000, and died Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

His appearances on the show were taped last October and aired in late December and early January. They were some of the last episodes hosted by Trebek, who died in November following a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019.

"He was a voracious reader and autodidact, a lover of knowledge and an advocate for justice," reads Smith's obituary. "His room was bursting with books on political science, philosophy, economics and history."

Alex Trebek of 'Jeopardy!' dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer battle

Smith graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with an economics degree in 2020 and planned on becoming a lawyer for the federal government.

He is survived by his parents Scott and Deborah Smith, and brothers Bryce, Brock and Brody.

Alex Trebek's family, 'Jeopardy' donate late game show host's clothing to charity

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Five-time 'Jeopardy!' champion Brayden Smith dies unexpectedly at 24

