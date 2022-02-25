Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider is engaged: 'I couldn't be happier or more proud'

More congratulations are in order for Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider.

The record-smashing quiz show contestant announced her engagement to girlfriend Genevieve Davis on Thursday, and also shared a photo of their rings.

"I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!!" Schneider tweeted. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Amy Schneider racked up more than $1.3 million during her historic 40-game run on 'Jeopardy'

The news comes after a banner year for Schneider, who earned more than $1.3 million during her remarkable 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy, crushing numerous records and placing her among the top five highest-earning contestants in the show's history. That run came to an end in January, but not before Schneider became the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions, the winningest woman in the show's history, and only the fourth person to win more than $1 million in regular-season gameplay.

After her streak ended, EW caught up with Schneider, who expressed sadness at the loss but also shared the sweet reason she was a little bit relieved. "I don't have to come back down to L.A. and leave Genevieve, my girlfriend, at home anymore," she said about her now-fiancée. "Because that was really hard. We hadn't really been separated for that period of time before I went on Jeopardy, and I didn't enjoy that part of it."

She also revealed a few ways she hoped to spend her earnings with Davis. "We're planning a trip to Ireland, and I'm definitely planning to go to some fancy clothing stores and overspend a little bit," Schneider said. "For a lot of it, the plan is to set it aside to turn into a mortgage at some point. But the other thing about it is, this does give me a cushion and some security to make a career pivot out of this and try to pursue other opportunities that might be coming. I've got the ability to take a chance in that way. I haven't decided yet; it depends on what comes along and whether it seems worth it. But that's definitely something that may be happening."

Looks like the couple can add a wedding to that list in the near future.

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

