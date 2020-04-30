'Jeopardy!' Contestant Roasted After Mistaking Janet Jackson For Ariana Grande

A “Jeopardy!” contestant is getting razzed on social media for this egregious pop-culture blunder.

During Wednesday night’s episode of the game show, contestant Alwin Hui answered “Who is Ariana Grande” to a clue after footage played of 53-year-old music icon Janet Jackson singing her 1986 hit “Nasty.”

“As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took “Control” and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade,” the clue said before a clip was played of Jackson’s performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Grande, 26, would have been 14 a decade before the award was handed out.

Jackson’s high ponytail, oversized shirt and thigh-high boots ― similar to Grande’s signature look ― appeared to confuse the contestant:

Between this and the Chaka Khan moment earlier in the week, it’s clear our nation’s nerds are in desperate need of doing some music icon homework. COME ON, ALWIN. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/DtuTTUmGYO — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) April 29, 2020

Viewers, many of whom were apparently still reeling from another hilarious mixup earlier in the week when a contestant confused Chaka Khan with Shaka Zulu, were quick to deliver another roasting for the gaffe:

Forget the innocent Chaka Khan slip from last night, this egregious response on tonight’s #Jeopardy is the true blasphemy pic.twitter.com/KUfYSUe1TE — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 30, 2020

They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said "who is Ariana Grande?" #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ttOxTZ7hA7 — misSANDeI (@dunn_ryte) April 29, 2020

At least one “Jeopardy!” watcher was willing to cut him some slack, though.

In my man’s defense, it clip was a wide shot, so maybe he needed a closer look. 😂 Maybe the “Ariana-ish” ponytail threw him off. pic.twitter.com/oNMQAAabAf — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 29, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.