Jeopardy! to Air Episodes with Host Mike Richards Filmed Ahead of His Departure as He Remains EP

Jeopardy! viewers haven't seen the last of Mike Richards.

Although the television producer is no longer the host of Jeopardy!, the iconic quiz show is set to air episodes that Richards taped before his departure on Friday, PEOPLE confirms. Five episodes were filmed on Thursday and will air as scheduled.

While Richards will no longer host the show, he will continue as Jeopardy!'s executive producer.

The Wrap was first to report the news of Richards' episodes airing.

News of Richards' decision to step down broke on Friday after he sent a memo to staffers announcing the news of his departure, which comes after clips resurfaced featuring him making disparaging comments about women and other marginalized groups.

In the memo obtained by PEOPLE, Richards expressed that it "pains" him that his "past incidents" have "cast such a shadow on Jeopardy!"

He further explained that while he was "thrilled by the opportunity to expand" his role with the show, he realized that "moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show."

"As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today," Richards continued.

He concluded the memo by apologizing to staffers "for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for confusion and delays this is now causing."

Sony Pictures Television first announced that Richards had been selected as Jeopardy!'s permanent host on Aug. 11, about nine months after longtime host Alex Trebek's death. Mayim Bialik, 45, was additionally tapped to host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, including the newly-announced Jeopardy! National College Championship.

The current controversy surrounding Richards stemmed from a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014 called The Randumb Show, which at the time was touted as a behind-the-scenes look at his then-workplace The Price Is Right, according to an article published by The Ringer on Aug. 18.

Throughout the podcast's 41-episode run, from which the outlet recorded and published a series of audio clips, Richards made multiple inappropriate comments about women, including calling his podcast co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" when discussing her work as a model at the CES trade show.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Richards apologized for his past comments, saying in part, "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago."

He added: "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."