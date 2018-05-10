Jenson Button completes first WEC LMP1 test with SMP Racing

Button completes first LMP1 test with SMP

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says he was left "smiling ear to ear" after completing his maiden run in SMP Racing's BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 car at Magny-Cours.

Button is set to make his World Endurance Championship debut next month in the Le Mans 24 Hours after agreeing a deal to contest the 2018/19 superseason alongside Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin in SMP's #11 BR1-AER.

He missed last weekend's Spa opener due to clashing Super GT commitments, but he turned his first laps in the Dallara-built prototype at Magny-Cours on Wednesday.

SMP has not revealed any details about the test, but Button said on his Instagram account that he relished the "old skool" experience that he likened to competing in F1 in the mid-2000s.

"I'm smiling from ear to ear!" he wrote. "Had my first test in @smp_racing BR1 and absolutely loved it, nice for my first test to be around Magny Cours as it's one of my favourite circuits and I have a lot of great memories from racing there, it felt very much like old skool F1 from when we raced there back in '05/'06.

"A solid 5hrs of testing and I'm already feeling comfortable behind the wheel of the beast! Still some areas of improvement needed but a good starting point thanks to @vitalypetrov & @aleshin_official #11"

The Briton's next test in the BR1 will be the Le Mans test day on June 3, two weeks before the race.