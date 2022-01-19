Jensen Ackles says 'the door is not closed' for his The Boys role after season 3

Nick Romano
·3 min read
Jensen Ackles may be sticking around The Boys a bit longer than expected.

The Supernatural alum joins the cast of Amazon's Emmy-nominated, R-rated superhero satire as Soldier Boy, a World War II–era supe who'll make his debut in the upcoming third season, premiering June 3.

Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, which dropped Tuesday, the actor said "the door is not closed" should the series' writers find room for him in later installments.

The Boys is set in a world dominated by superheroes and superhero culture. Mega corporation Vought has used a serum called Compound V to genetically create superhumans, and turned them into a billion-dollar industry, complete with merchandising, TV shows, movies, and exclusive contracts for them to protect cities. With all that power and fame, supes often act like out-of-control celebrities, and the Seven, Vought's premiere team, are the worst.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys'

Season 3 will introduce Payback, which is essentially the Seven before the Seven came around. Soldier Boy led the group, which includes Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery), during WWII.

Ackles revealed new details about Soldier Boy to Rosenbaum, saying that, in essence, "He's a jackass."

"He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole," Ackles added. "He doesn't age, so he's this 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there... He's [got] a taste for people who were of his era."

Ackles, who grew a heavy beard for the role, also teased how the new season unveils his character. "They find me and I've been essentially in captivity for a while," he said. "And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like [I'm from the movie] Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town."

Jensen Ackles on 'The Boys'

Meanwhile, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are all confirmed to return for season 3.

Season 2 featured Stormfront (Aya Cash), a Nazi supe from Soldier Boy's era who incited a public resurgence of white supremacy and racism in the present day. (Sound familiar?) Showrunner Eric Kripke previously teased to EW that season 3 will use Soldier Boy's story to track how we arrived at this moment.

"There's always been systemic racism and conflict and a lot of ugliness, yet always a fight to make things better," Kripke said. "Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic 'good old days' where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls---. It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they said, 'Make America Great Again.' It was always a struggle. That's the point. It's a struggle to make things better."

The Boys season 3 premieres June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Listen to the full episode of Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum here.

