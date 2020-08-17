Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3 as 'The Original Superhero'

From Supernatural to superhero: Jensen Ackles has joined the Season 3 cast of Amazon Prime’s The Boys, reuniting him with onetime Supernatural boss Eric Kripke.

Ackles will portray Soldier Boy, who after he fought in World War II became the first “super celebrity” and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” The Boys showrunner Kripke said in a statement. “I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos and danger to the role,” Kripke added. “I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Ackles this fall has the pandemic-delayed final episodes of Supernatural to film, in Vancouver.

The Boys‘ Season 3 renewal was announced during Comic-Con@Home in late July. Season 2 of the series will premiere Friday, September 4th, with new episodes available weekly through October 9th.

