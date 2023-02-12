Jens Pulver to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

“Lil’ Evil” Jens Pulver is headed to the UFC Hall of Fame.

After years of campaigning from his family, friends and fans, Pulver (27-19-1) will be inducted as part of the class of 2023, the promotion announced Saturday during the UFC 284 broadcast. The induction ceremony is expected to coincide with the promotion’s International Fight Week in July.

Pulver, 48, was shown on the broadcast being surprised by the announcement while he hosted a UFC watch-a-long of the event on Twitch.

“Jens Pulver is a pioneer of the sport who was not only the first lightweight champion in UFC history, but someone who delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments,” UFC president Dana White said in a news release. “No one will ever forget his knockout of John Lewis or his win over B.J. Penn in their first fight, and his fight against Urijah Faber in 2008 was the biggest fight in WEC history at the time. Jens could do it all in the octagon, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

A pioneer of the lighter weight classes, Pulver was the first lightweight (then called bantamweight) champion in the promotion’s history when he defeated Caol Uno by unanimous decision at UFC 30.

From 1999-2007, Pulver competed intermittently in the UFC and compiled a 6-2-1 record. Other notable wins in the UFC included B.J. Penn, whom he fought twice and coached Season 5 of “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite in 2007.

Outside the UFC, Pulver competed in PRIDE, WEC, One Championship, Titan FC, IFL and more. He competed in four weight classes: lightweight, featherweight, bantamweight and flyweight.

