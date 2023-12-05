Jenrick challenges BBC Today presenter over failure to ask about Israeli hostages

Robert Jenrick told the BBC Today programme that Hamas must be eradicated from the Middle East - Leon Neal / Getty

Robert Jenrick has challenged a presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme over her failure to ask him about Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

The immigration minister took Mishal Husain to task on Tuesday morning for her line of questioning as he insisted the terror group must be eradicated from the Middle East.

More than 200 people are still missing after the Oct 7 attack on Israel, which has been followed by the bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Topics put to Mr Jenrick by Ms Husain included whether he was following the “scale of destruction” in Gaza and if “the aim of destroying Hamas is in reality now destroying Gaza”.

Her final question regarded comments by Lloyd Austin, the US secretary of defence, that Israel risked a “strategic defeat” if it did not work to protect Palestinian civilians. Mr Jenrick replied: “Well, we have had a number of frank conversations with Israel at every level in which we have encouraged them to pursue this vital war in a responsible manner.

“We’re also working with international organisations to get as much aid and medicines into Gaza as possible and we’ve increased British funding to those organisations by many millions of pounds. That’s the right thing to do.

“But your line of questioning has not once asked about the hostages, it’s not once asked about the imperative of defeating Hamas.

“And we have to support Israel in that effort and the eradication of Hamas will be a blessing to people in Gaza, to people in Israel and frankly to the whole world.”

‘Future security and peace depends on Hamas being eradicated’

Asked moments before whether Israel’s efforts to defeat Hamas could risk the complete destruction of Gaza, Mr Jenrick stressed the Government’s support for Israel and its right to defend itself.

“The future security and peace in Gaza, in the West Bank and in Israel depends on Hamas being eradicated,” he added.

“That is the essential foundation for a better future for everyone who lives in that region. Of course we want Israel to do that in a responsible manner, in accordance with international law and we believe that they are. The answer to this problem is for Hamas to release the hostages.”

The BBC has faced a storm of criticism for its coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict, in which it repeatedly refused to call Hamas terrorists after the Oct 7 attacks. It now refers to the group running Gaza as a “proscribed terrorist organisation”.

Mr Jenrick confronted Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, at a meeting of the 1922 Committee in October, telling him he had “never been so disappointed” in the corporation as he had over its coverage of Israel.

He is said to have told Mr Davie that he was concerned that the organisation had lost the confidence of many people and in particular the British Jewish community before asking him whether he would reconsider the BBC’s policy over calling Hamas terrorists

Mr Davie rejected the call to change the rules about how Hamas is described by BBC journalists, while a spokesman for the corporation insisted it must remain impartial in its reporting.

The BBC was contacted for comment.