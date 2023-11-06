Jenoptik AG's (ETR:JEN) one-year returns climbed after last week's 15% gain, institutional investors must be happy

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Jenoptik's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

50% of the business is held by the top 15 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 15% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 6.5% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Jenoptik.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jenoptik?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Jenoptik. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Jenoptik's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Jenoptik is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bm-T Beteiligungsmanagement ThÜRingen Gmbh is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10.0% and 4.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Jenoptik

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Jenoptik. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 11% stake in Jenoptik. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

