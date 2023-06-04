Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Will Pay A €0.30 Dividend In Three Days

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Jenoptik's shares before the 8th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jenoptik stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of €31.46. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Jenoptik is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 16% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Jenoptik's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Jenoptik has delivered 7.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Jenoptik an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Jenoptik from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Jenoptik is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Jenoptik and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

