Jeno Jando, Hungarian pianist who recorded hundreds of works for Naxos from Beethoven to Bartók – obituary

Jenő Jandó, the Hungarian pianist who has died aged 71, was one of the world’s most prolific classical recording artists, churning out hundreds of budget-price CDs for the Naxos label; his discography included all the piano sonatas of Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert, while his 1993 recording of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 was described by Gramophone magazine as “one of the finest in the CD catalogue”.

Like Glenn Gould and Richard Goode, Jandó had a subconscious habit of singing along as he was playing; worse, according to one exasperated producer, he was “out of tune”. The producer’s answer was to stuff an unlit Marlboro cigarette in the pianist’s mouth, though the moment they stopped recording the chain-smoking Jandó would light up.

He was, none the less, a cool operator, the elegance of his playing and equanimity of his temperament never faltering no matter how many times a retake was needed. “There’s no petulance, no outraged vanity, just a patient, quizzical smile, and every so often during pauses a bit of out-of-key clowning to raise a laugh among the violins,” wrote the journalist Michael Church, observing a recording session in 1997.

Jandó had no desire to be a star of the keyboard, leaving that to contemporaries such András Schiff, Zoltán Kocsis and Dezső Ránki, pianists whom the Hungarian state chose to represent the country overseas. Yet his live performances were majestic affairs, with playing that was faithfully reassuring and delivered with a bold poise. Reviews described him as “a strong, unidiosyncratic Beethovian” and an “exhilarating” Mozartian.

Jandó’s first concert tour of Britain was in 1992 with the Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra. One critic described how, in Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, “his bite was as strong as his bark, with inflammatory double octaves at speed matched by an inner musicality of the phrasing”.

He was blessed with a formidable memory; despite always carrying sheet music to concerts, he never consulted it. He was also a quick learner. In 1995 he developed a tumour in the palm of his right hand. During the three weeks after surgery, when his hand was out of action, he learnt and performed Ravel’s Piano Concerto in D for the left hand.

On another occasion he was midway through recording a cycle of Haydn piano sonatas when he realised that he did not know them all. While visiting Las Palmas, where his wife was singing in Bartók’s opera Duke Bluebeard’s Castle, he found an old upright piano and started work. “The most important thing is that I know the language,” he said. “The notes are not a problem.”

Jenő Jandó was born in Pecs, south-west Hungary, on February 1 1952; his father was a composer, and his mother a piano teacher from whom he received his earliest lessons. He described a “normal” childhood with merely four or five hours of practice a day, often undertaken reluctantly.

He moved to Budapest to study at the Liszt Academy, where he later taught, and aged 18 won third prize in the Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna.

Despite his technical brilliance, Jandó’s career started slowly, something he attributed to being from outside Budapest. Others suggested that his early career as a provincial recitalist was because he did not butter up party officials.

He seemed unconcerned, adding: “It was pleasant, because the state supported musical life, though I don’t want to imply that the Communist era was a good one.”

He made some early recordings for Hungaroton, the state label. Then along came the Hong Kong businessman Klaus Heymann with the idea for the budget label Naxos, in which the repertoire rather than the performer would be the star. There were no royalties, merely a fixed fee for Jandó’s time.

They started with a collection of Beethoven sonatas, The Tempest, The Moonlight and the Pathétique. Heymann was pleased with the results and the sales, and a full Beethoven cycle followed. Within a year Jandó had carte blanche to record whatever he wished, including sonatas with Heymann’s violinist wife, Takako Nishizaki. He also collaborated with other musicians, including the violinist György Pauk, and was a persuasive advocate on disc for the piano music of Béla Bartók.

With the fruits of his first Naxos recordings Jandó bought a Bechstein model C piano that he installed in the Unitarian Church in central Budapest, where many of his recordings were made. He rarely listened to his CDs, which were stashed in a cupboard at his comfortable home in an unfashionable area of south Buda, though books lay scattered everywhere.

Jenő Jandó was married to the mezzo-soprano Tamara Takács. They made recordings together of lieder by Schubert, Schumann and Wagner, though she found him a hard taskmaster. “If he says it is OK, you can be sure it really is OK,” she told The Daily Telegraph drily.

Jenő Jandó, born February 1 1952, died July 4 2023