Jenny Mollen Reveals Miscarriage During Pandemic, Says She's Grateful for Lifesaving Abortion Care

Amanda Taylor
·3 min read
Jenny Mollen attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City
enny Mollen attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jenny Mollen is sharing her abortion story.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story Thursday, the author and actress, 43, revealed she suffered from two miscarriages throughout her relationship with husband Jason Biggs. Mollen said she was inspired to share her posts thanks to Chrissy Teigen, who recently came forward about how the loss of her baby son Jack in September 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion.

"When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think," she began. "Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic. Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible."

Continuing her heartfelt message, Mollen added that it is "important to understand" that abortions are medical procedures that "save lives and are vital."

"Women in the states with these extreme Abortion bans are UNABLE to recieve this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states. It's unconscionable that politicians who don't understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them," she continued.

The first two photos Mollen shared online showed close-up shots of pregnancy tests. But in the third, Mollen is seen in a hospital gown, wearing a cap and face mask.

"I didn't want this to happen. But thank god, I was in such capable hands when it did," she wrote alongside the photo. "I stand w @chrissyteigen and all of the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness to this critical issue."

"Thank u also to @busyphilipps for educating me time and again on why we must not be silent. Abortion rights affect all of us," Mollen added.

RELATED: Jenny Mollen Jokes She's Not Sure If She's Legally Married to Jason Biggs on Their 14th Anniversary

Jenny Mollen Miscarriag
Jenny Mollen Miscarriag

Teigen, 36, recently shared her own miscarriage story, which she described as a "heartbreaking" situation.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," Teigen said recently while speaking at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit.

In the past, when speaking about her loss, the cookbook author labeled it as a pregnancy loss. But at the Sept. 16 event, she clarified for the first time that she had had a life-saving abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she said. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

RELATED: Jenny Mollen Says Husband Jason Biggs is a 'Hands On' Parent: 'A Great Partner to Have'

Mollen and her husband Biggs, 44, recently celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary.

The couple — who share sons Lazlo, 4, and Sid, 8 — has been candid in the past about whether they want a third child. Mollen told PEOPLE in 2020 that she would be open to it under one condition.

"I mean, if [Jason] could carry it, totally," Mollen joked. "Or if somebody could present me with a 2-year-old that looked just like me."

