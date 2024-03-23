Jenny McCarthy Reveals Romantic Gesture Donnie Wahlberg Does Every Monday That Still 'Gives Me Butterflies' (Exclusive)

The 'Masked Singer' host says her husband has done this one thing every week, without fail, for 10 years

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg in Feb. 2014

It's good to be Jenny McCarthy, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

The Masked Singer host and Formless Beauty founder, 51, says that she and Donnie Wahlberg, who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this year, know how to keep things romantic.

In fact, the New Kids on the Block singer still sends her flowers every week, without fail.

Related: Jenny McCarthy Launches Line of Vegan Eyelashes: 'I Was Sick of Looking Like It Was Halloween' (Exclusive)

"Every week," she emphasizes to PEOPLE. "He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen."

She adds, "He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life."

Related: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Will Renew Wedding Vows Again for 10th Anniversary: ‘Like a Driver’s License’

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

And it's not all just chocolate boxes and roses. McCarthy says she's also enamored with the way Wahlberg, 54, loves his family so generously.

"He loves my son Evan. He loves his kids. I love his kids. They're like my own," says the mom to Evan Asher, 21. (Wahlberg shares sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 22, with his ex-wife, Kim Fey.)

She notes that getting to this place of happiness didn't happen overnight.

"I think we both paid our dues in this lifetime, and we're enjoying the benefits of everything we've learned along the way. We've both gone through our trials and tribulations, and we've learned from those so that we can be happy in our bliss," she says.

Related: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

Of course, work often keeps them apart, but she says they don't let that get in the way.

"I start taping Masked Singer in L.A. again soon," says the Chicago-based former model. "And he is doing Blue Bloods and is also starting his summer tour with the New Kids on the Block in June, but we always make time for each other no matter what, even if it's just flying in to see each other for a day."

Story continues

The couple first met in 2012 when they appeared on the same episode of Watch What Happens Live. They began dating in 2013, and by April 2014, they announced their engagement. Just four months later, they married in St. Charles, Illinois, in August 2014.



McCarthy recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and noted that she and Wahlberg would be renewing their vows again, like they do every year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Life gets so busy, and we just want to remind each other of the vows and the path and the love we share,” she explained.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.