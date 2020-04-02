Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Recreate Joe Exotic Music Video: 'Quarantine Craziness!'

There’s a new Tiger King in town!

Like many people practicing social distancing at home, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have taken an interest in Netflix’s roaringly popular new docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

On Wednesday, the Masked Singer co-host and her singer husband filmed a music video reenacting the star of the series, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, singing one of his country songs alongside one of his exotic cats.

Wahlberg, 50, perfectly parodies Maldonado-Passage in a black tank top, jeans and blonde mullet, while McCarthy, 47, dresses in a tiger costume.

In the clip, Wahlberg lip-syncs to Maldonado-Passage’s country song “Because You Love Me,” which he doesn’t actually sing in real life, while McCarthy paws at him for attention.

As the song plays, the former New Kids on the Block artist is seen sprawled in front of the couple’s outdoor pool, continuously slapping at McCarthy to get her off his back.

At one point, Wahlberg grabs an acoustic guitar and pretends to hit the tiger on the ground.“#JoeExotic and his meow kitty versus @donniewahlberg and his meow meow kitty!” McCarthy captioned the video, adding that the two are in “#Quarantine Craziness!”

Wahlberg also shared the funny video on his own feed, joking, “Well … it’s going there.”

Tiger King, a jaw-dropping seven-part docuseries, focuses on the long-standing, increasingly bitter rivalry between Carole Baskin — who runs an exotic big-cat sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Citrus Park, Florida — and Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Big cats are, unsurprisingly, at the center of their acrimonious relationship. Baskin, who strives to protect wild felines from cruelty and exploitation, was an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage, who bred his animals, killed some of his tigers, sold baby lemurs and more in hopes of turning a profit.

The series also delves into the extreme measures Maldonado-Passage took to try to silence his rival — including his conviction for paying a hitman $3,000 to try to murder Baskin in November 2017.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming on Netflix.