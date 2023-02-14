Jenny McCarthy Decorates Home as Valentine's Day Surprise for Donnie Wahlberg: 'She Got Me!'

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg got a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from wife Jenny McCarthy.

On Tuesday, the actor and New Kids on the Block member gave fans an inside look at his Valentine's Day with McCarthy on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Wahlberg, 53, happily panned through what appears to be the living room of his New Jersey apartment — where he stays while filming his hit CBS drama Blue Bloods —which was covered in red decorations and balloons.

"She got me again!" he wrote over the sweet video, tagging McCarthy, 50. "Love you my forever Valentine!"

He also shared a video of McCarthy holding what appears to be a balloon bouquet reading "happy vday," which he seemingly surprised her with.

Meanwhile, McCarthy posted a tribute to McCarthy on her Instagram Stories with a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my one and only. You are the love and light of my life," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the sweet story behind their wedding dance with PEOPLE.

The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month in the summer of 2013, was attending a celebrity Dancing with the Stars event at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois near McCarthy's hometown. As part of the evening, the organizers asked the pair to choose a song for their first spotlight dance together.

It was a "pretty immediate decision," she said, because they both picked one with deep sentimental meaning to them: "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music.

"It was the most romantic thing because as we were dancing, people in the balcony started singing along to 'Edelweiss' just like they did in The Sound of Music," the Masked Singer judge exclusively told PEOPLE. "It felt dreamlike, like we were in a movie."

"Early on when Jenny and I started dating, I don't know how it came up but I told her I had never seen The Sound of Music. She couldn't believe it and was, like, 'So you don't know the song 'Edelweiss?' She played it for me that night," Wahlberg said. "We were really falling in love. We just had the most romantic evening, talking and getting to know each other, and we were listening to that song."

"It was an important moment to us, and it had such a special place in our relationship," he added. "We never had the conversation but it just became our song."

While the couple has "dozens and dozens" of special memories from their August 2014 nuptials — they said their first dance is one they'll always cherish as their favorite moment.

"It was ethereal. I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," McCarthy said. "It was like a confirmation that we were exactly where we were supposed to be. It was confirmation that, 'This is the love of my life. This is the one.'"

The pair, who have renewed their vows every year since their wedding, feels like they've "been surrounded by love," according to McCarthy, ever since they took their relationship public.

"When we danced together for the first time at that charity event, it felt like the room was rooting for us," Wahlberg said. "It didn't feel like there was anything but hope, support and love around us."