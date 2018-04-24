Jenny Cavnar among first women to call play-by-play for MLB

Sporting News
Cavnar primarily hosts the Rockies&#39; pregame and postgame shows on Root Sports.

Jenny Cavnar among first women to call play-by-play for MLB

Cavnar primarily hosts the Rockies' pregame and postgame shows on Root Sports.

Jenny Cavnar made history Monday as she became one of the first women to call play-by-play on television for an MLB team.

Cavnar called Monday's matchup between the Rockies and Padres after previously reporting for both teams during her 12-year career. She was filling in for the Rockies' regular play-by-play voice, Drew Goodman.

"I am very excited about tonight," Cavnar said before the game, via MLB.com. "I'm really honored on the historical context of it, but I'm more so excited for the team effort. We have such a great team of broadcasters, producers, directors — so it'll be really fun to collaborate with them and do the game tonight."

The Rockies praised Cavnar for her prestigious accomplishment by congratulating her on Twitter ahead of the game.

Cavnar was also recognized by Olympic softball gold medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza.

Cavnar primarily hosts Rockies' pregame and postgame shows on AT&T Sportsnet and has also done color commentary on TV and radio.

What to Read Next