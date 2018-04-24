Jenny Cavnar among first women to call play-by-play for MLB

Jenny Cavnar made history Monday as she became one of the first women to call play-by-play on television for an MLB team.

Cavnar called Monday's matchup between the Rockies and Padres after previously reporting for both teams during her 12-year career. She was filling in for the Rockies' regular play-by-play voice, Drew Goodman.

"I am very excited about tonight," Cavnar said before the game, via MLB.com. "I'm really honored on the historical context of it, but I'm more so excited for the team effort. We have such a great team of broadcasters, producers, directors — so it'll be really fun to collaborate with them and do the game tonight."

The Rockies praised Cavnar for her prestigious accomplishment by congratulating her on Twitter ahead of the game.

We are extremely proud of @jennycavnar who tonight becomes among the first women ever to call play-by-play for a @MLB broadcast. pic.twitter.com/Y8aQhARnnn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 24, 2018

Cavnar was also recognized by Olympic softball gold medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza.

Congrats @jennycavnar. Just keep doing your thing https://t.co/uge7eU51Pd — Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) April 23, 2018

Cavnar primarily hosts Rockies' pregame and postgame shows on AT&T Sportsnet and has also done color commentary on TV and radio.