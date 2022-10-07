Jennifer Tilly says she tricked Bound costars into reuniting on Chucky

At New York Comic Con's Chucky panel on Friday, Jennifer Tilly claimed she used psychological trickery to convince Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano to join her for a Bound reunion on season 2 of the killer doll show.

In June, Syfy confirmed that the three stars of the Wachowskis' 1996 neo-noir would appear on the Don Mancini-created Chucky. On the show, Tilly plays a version of herself who has been taken over by the doll Tiffany. The actress' involvement with the Chucky franchise dates back to her appearance in 1998's Bride of Chucky.

CHUCKY

SYFY/USA Network Jennifer Tilly in 'Chucky'

"In episode four, we do an homage to Bound," said Tilly, who dressed for the panel in a glittering dress with matching shoes and tiara. "Don Mancini has always been fascinated with Bound, and there's sort of a Bound reference in a lot of the films. Like, the end of Cult of Chucky, when I kiss Nica (Fiona Dourif), and we drive off into the horizon in a red truck, that directly emulates the ending of Bound. So Don said to me, 'Do you think Gina and Joey would want to guest star on Chucky?' And I was like, 'I'll make a phone call.' So I made a phone call. Of course, both of them balked. [But] when I told Gina that Joey was going to do it, then Gina wanted to do it too because the two of them are so competitive, they squabble like cats and dogs, and they just want to be doing what the other person is doing."

Mancini recently told EW that reuniting the Bound cast on Chucky was "a queer fever dream come true."

"Like most gay people, I love Bound," he said. "I've loved it for 30 years, and it was always thrilling for me to be working with Jennifer Tilly shortly after that film, and just to be able to reunite that cast and work with them is kind of a queer fever dream come true, honestly. So, yeah, super excited to do that!"

Season 2 of Chucky is now screening on USA and Syfy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: