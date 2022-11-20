Jennifer Siebel Newsom fends off shame-the-victim tactics in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Lois Beckett in Los Angeles
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

In 2011, Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s documentary Miss Representation, about sexist stereotypes in Hollywood, debuted at Sundance. The film, which would be screened at schools across the country, referenced her own frustrations as an aspiring actor, and asked famous women and teenage girls to grapple with how the media sexualized women and reduced their value to their bodies.

A decade later, Siebel Newsom would tell prosecutors about one of the experiences that inspired the documentary: during what she thought was a business meeting with Harvey Weinstein in 2005, she alleges, the producer suddenly reappeared naked except for a robe, tried to grope her despite her protests, and then raped her.

Related: She Said review – a stirring drama about the fall of Harvey Weinstein

At Weinstein’s second rape and sexual assault trial – now under way in Los Angeles – the disgraced producer’s defense attorneys went after Siebel Newsom in their opening statement. They called the film-maker, who has made sexual stereotypes and sexual violence central themes of her work, “just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood.”

The same grotesque stereotypes that she had spent years fighting were once again being used against her.

Siebel Newsom, 48, has directed four documentaries about gender inequities in the US, most recently the 2022 film Fair Play, an adaptation of a bestselling book about how women continue to shoulder a disproportionate burden of domestic and care work. She has done this while juggling her role as a high-profile political spouse to Gavin Newsom, a Democratic power player who rose from mayor of San Francisco to California governor, and is widely understood to be contemplating a run for president.


Siebel Newsom’s documentaries have not made her a household name, but women who have worked closely with her over the years described her as dedicated, generous, and quick to mobilize her top-tier political connections to help advocates.

On 8 November, Siebel Newsom, smiling and perfectly coiffed, was standing behind her husband, with their four children, in Sacramento, as Newsom celebrated his re-election as governor, an easy victory that came after Newsom had withstood a harder-fought recall campaign organized by Republicans and other critics of his Covid-19 policies.

Six days later, she was in a criminal courtroom in Los Angeles, testifying in graphic detail about her memories of her alleged rape when she was a young actor trying to build an onscreen career and to produce her own films, and had accepted an invitation to meet Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills for what she thought would be a networking conversation.

Siebel Newsom broke down, sometimes sobbing on the stand: for years she tried to avoid thinking about what had happened to her, and it had taken a long time to tell her husband and close friends about it. First the prosecutors, and then Weinstein’s defense attorneys, asked her to describe exactly what had happened at each stage of the incident: where her body was, what she had done with her hands, precisely what sounds she did and didn’t make.

Jennifer Siebel Newsomlooks at her husband, California governor Gavin Newsom, on election day, 8 November 2022.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
looks at her husband, California governor Gavin Newsom, on election day, 8 November 2022. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Judge Lisa Lench made clear that Siebel Newsom’s husband, as the state’s governor, could not be present in the courtroom as she testified.

Weinstein’s defense team is arguing that some of Weinstein’s accusers simply made up their assaults, and that others, including Siebel Newsom, once had sex with him willingly in order to advance their careers, and only re-characterized their encounters as violent after the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

More than 90 women have spoke out publicly about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, including powerful Hollywood stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Ashley Judd, but most of the women who testified in criminal trials have not been particularly famous or well connected. Siebel Newsom is the most prominent woman so far to testify in court.

On Tuesday, she faced hours of grueling cross-examination, with Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman first hammering on details of her story, trying to cast doubt on her memory and what had changed in her account over time. He then spent hours reading aloud dozens of friendly professional emails she had sent Weinstein in the months and years after the alleged assault – emails that Siebel Newsom testified she largely had not remembered sending.

In question after question, Werksman switched rapidly between different angles of attack. He presented Siebel Newsom as a Hollywood mean girl, who had described Weinstein as weird and gross, while simultaneously sending him cordial business emails that said she had enjoyed seeing him. He painted her as a drama queen and a liar, contrasting Siebel Newsom’s testimony that she had been distressed and afraid when she ran into Weinstein in the years after the attack with emails in which she sought his advice and asked him for business meetings.

Werksman also tried to portray her as a ditz, accusing her of not knowing the difference between “dissociate” and “disassociate,” and demanding that she spell the word aloud for him in the courtroom. Lench intervened and said she could simply repeat what she had said.

“To see Weinstein’s defense team roll out some of the very practices that she has fought against underscores how much more work we must do,” Beth Fegan, Siebel Newsom’s attorney, said in a statement.

Werksman did not respond to requests for comment about his courtroom tactics.

Siebel Newsom, who appeared tired but mostly composed during the cross-examination, often pushed back. When Werksman suggested that when she testified she dissociated when writing warm business emails to Weinstein, she meant a Hollywood habit of saying one thing and meaning another, she corrected him: “No, I think it’s trauma, actually.”

When he kept demanding she be more specific about sounds she made during Weinstein’s alleged assault, she told him, “This is not When Harry Met Sally – I’m not doing that.”

Siebel Newsom has written previously that Weinstein was not the only man who targeted her, and that she was also “violated” by a national soccer team coach during her years as a young athlete.

For the people who have worked with Siebel Newsom for years on her documentaries and advocacy work, the attacks she and the other accusers have faced during the Los Angeles trial have been painful, but not surprising, said Caroline Heldman, an Occidental College professor who serves as the executive director of a nonprofit Siebel Newsom founded.

What has stood out to Siebel Newsom’s colleagues as they have discussed the trial is “that the old victim-shaming playbook is still being used,” Heldman wrote in an email.

“The way the defense used their position, not just re-traumatize the victims, but pulling out all of the different traps to stereotype, ridicule, mock and shame these women, was appalling.”

Susan Estrich, the feminist legal scholar who coined the phrase “the nuts and sluts defense” to describe the most common ways defense lawyers in rape cases demeaned women, said the current Weinstein trial defense rhetoric seemed “a bit out of the 1980s playbook.”

Weinstein is serving 23 years in prison after being convicted on two out of five sexual assault and rape charges in a criminal trial in New York. New York’s highest court granted his legal team an appeal in that case, but decades of prison time looms if he is convicted on the seven charges he is facing in Los Angeles.

“It may be, since he’s going to prison for a long time, they decided to go for broke,” said Robert Weisberg, a Stanford law professor who has followed the trials, and Weinstein’s defense team may be hoping that these attacks “would work better in Los Angeles” as a “more cynical place about the transactional relationships among people” in Hollywood.

An artist’s sketch of Jennifer Siebel Newsom testifying at the trial of Harvey Weinstein on 14 November 2022.
An artist’s sketch of Jennifer Siebel Newsom testifying at the trial of Harvey Weinstein on 14 November 2022. Illustration: Bill Robles/AP

But other advocates said the tactics of Weinstein’s second criminal trial were a sad sign of how little had changed for survivors of sexual assault, even as a triumphant Hollywood adaptation of the New York Times’ investigation of Weinstein is playing in movie theaters across the country.

Wendy Murphy, a former sex crimes prosecutor who teachers a course on sexual assault and legal reforms at New England Law, said that the trial rhetoric was another sign of the limits of the #MeToo movement.

“If we had reached the point where we had made systemic reforms, the word ‘bimbo’ would never come out of the mouth of an attorney,” she said.

“#MeToo raised awareness about the horrors of sexual violence, but it has done little to reduce sexual violence or make it safer for survivors to come forward,” Murphy wrote.

Heldman, the executive director of the Representation Project, the nonprofit Newsom founded to support the advocacy work of her films on gender stereotypes, said, “Successful social movements both raise awareness of a problem and institute mechanisms of accountability to address it, so the #MeToo Movement has a long way to go.”

Whatever the outcome of the Weinstein trial, former colleges said, Newsom deserves praise for her difficult decision to testify, and for her years of quiet, behind-the-scenes work to change national policy about how survivors of rape and sexual assault are treated.

She was an executive producer on Invisible War, the Oscar-nominated 2012 documentary about the US military’s failure to deal with rape and sexual assault within its ranks. Siebel Newsome and her producing partner secured funding for the documentary when no one else would touch it, Amy Ziering, one of the film’s producers, said. This was in 2010, long before the #MeToo movement took off, she added, and they had been told, “No one wants to hear stories about women being raped and no one wants to hear stories about women being raped in the military.”

Once Invisible War debuted, Siebel Newsom used a meeting with defense secretary Leon Panetta to make sure he personally saw the film, which led him to change the policy on how the US military handled sexual assault allegations, Ziering said.

Later, when Ziering produced The Hunting Ground, a documentary about the prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses, Siebel Newsom got her on the phone with then-secretary of education Arne Duncan.

“She’s the real deal,” Ziering said.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia