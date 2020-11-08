Jennifer Saunders to host ITV chat show driving guests around in an E-Type Jaguar

Jennifer Saunders during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Comedy legend Jennifer Saunders will front a new ITV talk show where she drives around in a 1960s E-Type Jaguar.

A pilot episode of Memory Lane has already been filmed, with actor Michael Sheen a passenger and guest being driven around his childhood haunts by Saunders.

Speaking about the project, producer Graham Stuart said the car is the ideal place for an intimate chat.

He told Broadcast magazine: “They [cars] are a place where people have the most intimate conversations and we wanted to capture that on-screen.

“Asking people to tell you about a journey that means something to their lives and then actually driving it surrounds them with images which trigger their memory and it becomes very powerful indeed."

Speaking of the decision to cast the Absolutely Fabulous star, Stuart added: “Jennifer is a highly intelligent woman who was very comfortable with Michael and loved the car.

“Memory Lane combined two of her favourite things: driving and talking.”

The pilot episode will see Sheen reminisce about his past in the Welsh town Port Talbot.

The actor and Saunders knew one another already due to their respective roles as team captains on the Sky panel show There’s Something About Movies.

The programme returned for a second series last month, and according to Sheen, fans should look forward to the episode which sees Saunders’ Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley make an appearance.

He told The Metro last month: “I think a highlight for me was Joanna Lumley being on it.

“But Jennifer’s story about going through an airport with Joanna Lumley, that was I think the highlight. I think men in hats coming up to join her.”

It is thought Memory Lane will air on ITV this year.

