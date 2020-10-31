Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce from Tobey Maguire 4 Years After Split

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire are officially ending their marriage.

Four years after splitting, Meyer filed for divorce from the actor on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

In October 2016, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had "been living separate lives for a while."

"They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting," the insider said at the time. "He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends."

"They haven’t been happy together for a long time," the source continued, "but they are great parents and they love their children."

Meyer, 43, and Maguire, 45, share 11-year-old son Otis and 13-year-old daughter Ruby.

Despite their separation, the duo seems to have remained on friendly terms. A source told PEOPLE in December 2017 that their relationship was doing "much better," but that they still were "definitely not reconciling."

The Spider-Man star has shown up to support Meyer in the years since their split.

In 2018, Maguire attended the opening of his ex's jewelry store in Los Angeles and posed for photos with Meyer.

The pair tied the knot in 2007 in Kona, Hawaii, during a sunset ceremony surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

In June, Meyer wished Maguire a happy Father's Day on Instagram, calling the actor her "best friend."

"To the best baby daddy. All is can say is no matter what happens in life, to relationships etc.... choose a dad for your kids that you can count on forever," she wrote in the caption of a family photo. "This one right here is my best friend and the greatest dad to our babies. I’m sorry Tobey, I know you hate Instagram, but every once in a while I like to brag to everyone about how special you are ❤️ Happy Father’s Day ❤️"