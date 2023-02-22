Jennifer McClellan makes history with Virginia special congressional election win

Jennifer McClellan. Ryan M. Kelly for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrat Jennifer McClellan won Tuesday's special election to represent Virginia's 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press, CNN, and NBC News are projecting.

McClellan, a state senator, is now the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia. She defeated Republican Leon Benjamin, a pastor and Navy veteran. The seat became open in November, when Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died at 61 of colorectal cancer.

During her victory party on Tuesday night, McClellan declared that "when we come together and we care more about doing the work and solving the problems than the soundbites and the show, we can help people. We will make this commonwealth and this country a better place for everyone."

Virginia's 4th District encompasses most of the area between Richmond and the border with North Carolina. It is a solidly Democratic district, with McEachin winning re-election in 2022 with 69.4 percent of the vote and President Biden receiving 67.1 percent of the vote in 2020.

