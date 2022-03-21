Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dramatic Transformation Stuns '9-1-1' Fans on Instagram



9-1-1 fans, tonight is the night Jennifer Love Hewitt returns as former emergency dispatcher Maddie Buckley.

Since the fall, viewers of the Fox drama have been on the edge of their seats awaiting news about Maddie after she abruptly left. Now, season 5 of 9-1-1 is coming back with new episodes, and Jennifer’s character is set to make her highly anticipated return. While there aren’t many details about how it'll go down on Monday night, she’ll definitely have to answer a few questions from her loved ones, including Chimney (Kenneth Choi).

But before Maddie faces the music in 9-1-1’s spring premiere, Jennifer is switching up her look just because. On March 15, she posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a light brown wig she came across while scrolling on social media. “Hey so today I wanted to have some fun and celebrate an amazing business I found on [TikTok] and [Instagram]! @wigsbytiffani,” Jennifer captioned the pic.

“Turning into Penny was exactly what I needed today! Go check out her amazing hair! ❤️❤️,” she continued, referencing the name of the wig.

After seeing Jennifer trade her signature dark hair for a lighter shade, many fans showed their appreciation for her transformation in the comments section. “[YOU] LOOK SO GOOD,” one person wrote. “I LOVE THIS!! I need to get a wig now!” another added. “Beautiful as always! ❤️✨,” a different fan said.

This just in: the first look of the second half of #911onFOX Season 5... and ALL of our faves are in one video. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/oEGcRcJz0h — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) March 15, 2022

In case 9-1-1 fans are still wondering, Jennifer didn’t show off this new look in the second half of season 5. Back in February, the Fox procedural show released a 40-second trailer teasing more emergencies on and off duty. In the clip, viewers can spot Maddie just for a brief second. Luckily, in an exclusive interview for the show, Jennifer opened up more about what folks will get to see. But she left out some key details about Maddie and Chimney’s relationship.

“Maddie’s return to the show will not disappoint,” she said. “You will get the answers that you want. The audience will know why she left, why she stayed away, where she’s been, what she’s been up to. As far as Maddie and Chimney is concerned, whether they’re going to be together, I don’t know.”

We can’t wait to watch!

