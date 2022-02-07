Jennifer Lopez's Version of a Power Suit Includes a Belly Button-Baring Plunging Neckline and Ovary Cutouts

There's a lot of things that Jennifer Lopez excels at — like singing "This Land Is Your Land" at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration, pole dancing at the Super Bowl, and wearing ab-baring outfits, obviously. But there's one thing that she has undoubtedly mastered: the art of the power suit.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate revealed her new earth-shattering Rolling Stone magazine cover which featured a suit like you've never seen one before. In the black-and-white photo taken for the publication's Icons and Influences issue, J.Lo wears a super plunging tuxedo bodysuit with very a high-cut bottom that reveals her hips as she pulls down her black trousers even further, creating ovary cutouts. A chic blunt bob, hoop earrings, and oversized cuff bracelets accompany the look.

In other images shared by Lopez in an Instagram gallery, she wears an off-the-shoulder top, a white, skin-tight halter jumpsuit, and a nude leotard.

While J.Lo was tight-lipped in the publication's interview about her romance with Ben Affleck, she did open up about coming up in the entertainment industry as a Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx.

"I think I'm an underdog," she said. "I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn't the one that was supposed to be in the room. That's part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman. You know what I mean? All of that stuff. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, 'F— it. I'm going to just try. I'm going to try to get in here.'"