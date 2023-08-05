Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Eva Mendes just wore a similar style, too.

Getty Images

I love fashion hacks. I feel like I’m on the top of the world when I discover a new style trick or an under-the-radar detail that does anything to make me look more snatched — like this Jennifer Lopez-worn waist-cinching hack I’m also a huge fan of. Considering this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lopez, yet again, reminded me about one of the sexiest (and most flattering) dress details out there. Get ready to be obsessed, because I will be living in it over the next three months.

Lopez took to her Instagram on National Spritz Day to share the cutest video of her crafting a cocktail outside of her home. Adorable liquor cart aside, it was her dress that immediately caught my attention. In fact, the second she stepped out the door (aka, the first moment we got a glimpse of her effortless and ethereal off-duty summer look), I was in love. I saw florals! I saw a gorgeous green color! But most importantly, as she got closer and close to the camera, I saw that corset bodice and fell in love.

Corsets have been back for a while now. We can thank Bridgerton for their resurgence, but it’s worth noting that these days, the trending corseted styles aren’t the constricting ones you might think of. Instead, they have similar detailing, like a structured waistline and lace-up back; there’s more breathing room, literally.

House of CB Saira Floral Lace-Up Corset Cocktail Dress

Nordstrom

$225

Buy on Nordstrom

Astr the Label Floral Corset Satin Dress

Nordstrom

$99

Buy on Nordstrom

J.Lo’s dress is one example of how the detailing has been incorporated into current styles, especially dresses. Her mint-green, blooming midi has a sexy sweetheart neckline, thick straps, drop-waist corset bodice, and a lace-up back that you can tighten to your liking. The top looks especially flattering with a flared, A-line skirt, which is exactly what Lopez’s dress had, too, really accentuating the waist.

Story continues

It’s also very evident that corset dresses are trending big time for the end of summer, based on the sheer number of celebs that’ve been wearing them. One of Margot Robbie’s most daring Barbie press tour looks featured a red-hot mini with a corset waist, proving that it’s just as much a nighttime option as it is a daytime one. Eva Mendes recently wore a very similar dress to Lopez’s: a green, floral-print midi dress with a cinched, corset waist and flowy skirt. The versatility!

A corset bodice doesn’t only snatch your waist, but it also looks so eye-catching, especially when combined with a big, billowy skirt. Plus, you’ll probably feel like a princess wearing corset dresses, and TBH, who doesn’t want to feel like one? You might just find your Prince Charming while wearing it.

Shop corset dresses inspired by Lopez’s, below.

Open Edit Corset Fit and Flare Dress

Nordstrom

$69

Buy on Nordstrom

Abercrombie Cap-Sleeve Corset Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

$110

$66

Buy on abercrombie.com

House of Cb Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress

Nordstrom

$225

Buy on Nordstrom

Aureta Studio Square-Neck Corset A-Line Dress

Anthropologie

$270

Buy on Anthropologie

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.