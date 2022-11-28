Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" Sleek Ponytail Is Still Serving 20 Years Later

Being an icon like Jennifer Lopez leaves room for you to bring back nostalgic hair trends from two decades ago. The star shared a snap of her rocking a "Jenny From the Block" ponytail and it's giving 2002 in 2022.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "This is me...then" album, Lopez gave a 2022 update on the newest version of "Dear Ben Pt. II," which is a dedication of her love to her now hubby, Ben Affleck. Her entire look is serving "six train Jenny from the Bronx," and it's no surprise that she can pull off the '00s look of oversized hoop earrings and a blue jean Mongolian lamb layered coat while remaining trendy and current. What has us captivated the most is the traditional Lopez, sleek, caramel blonde "around the way" ponytail that features a clean middle part down the middle. Her makeup was kept effortless with a shimmery copper eye and bronzed cheeks paired with a flesh-toned lip. Signature Jlo, of course.

Without telling you my age, I can assure you these looks that JLo is resurfacing brings me back to a time when beauty looks seemed much richer. This is how you perfectly blend the past with the present in a way that's not antiquated. There's no "Auntie" showing in Lopez just yet.