Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand for Voluminous Waves Is on Major Sale Right Now

For her first ever album cover photo shoot, Jennifer Lopez enlisted the help of the late hairstylist Oribe Canales to style her enviable locks. In the 10 years that followed, Canales traveled the world with J. Lo, using his customer-loved line of products to achieve her signature voluminous waves. One of the most popular products from the line is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and right now you can get it in a set with the Dry Finishing Spray for 40 percent off at Amazon.

The Dry Styling Collection includes both travel-size and full-size versions of the Dry Texturizing Spray and a travel-size can of the Dry Finishing Spray, which are both free of parabens and sulfates. As an alternative to dry shampoo, the Dry Texturizing Spray absorbs oil at the roots without leaving behind residue. The brand recommends spraying it in small sections from your roots to the midsection of your hair and massaging it in to build volume and add texture to your locks.

If you also want your hair to look fuller, spritz the Dry Finishing Spray from your roots to your ends. It will thicken each individual strand, moisturize and strengthen your hair, and extend the life of your blowout.

According to more than 4,400 Amazon shoppers, the Oribe dry styling products live up to the celeb-endorsed hype. "This spray is wonderful," one wrote. "Hands down the best texturizing spray I've ever used. It gives light, natural volume and texture without making my hair feel dirty or ratty like other texture sprays I've tried. I love it especially on the days I wash my hair when it's extra clean and too soft. Don't think, just buy it."

A second shopper added, "This is the perfect balance of adding volume without weighing down my hair or making it feel sticky. I have dark straight hair, and this doesn't leave any white residue. My favorite thing about it, however, is the scent. Very clean and not at all floral."

Typically, one bottle of the Dry Texturizing Spray costs more than $45, so you truly can't beat that sale price for three products. If you want to channel your inner J. Lo and get the voluminous hair of your dreams, now is the time to purchase the Oribe Dry Styling Collection on sale at Amazon.