Jennifer Lopez's "Diamond Misses" Manicure Is a Mood for 2023

Stixx M
·1 min read

What better way to bring in the New Year than by sporting a diamond-encrusted manicure? Well, let's ask Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez's sartorial nail debut is the perfect way to bring in 2023. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to show off the star's mani and we immediately caught the diamonds etched into her classic almond-shaped nails. After all, diamonds are a girl's best friend, right? The nails featured a natural skin-like nail polish in the nail bed, with the tips sporting a pearlesque color. To be fair, the gems are most likely rhinestones instead of real diamonds. Still, knowing Jennifer Lopez, one can only assume.

Overall this is the perfect mani inpso for New Year's Eve. Whether you're keeping your look simple or going full glam, your nails will be the number one stunner with this moment. Catch more of Lopez's chic mani ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ??? ?????? Nails (@tombachik)

