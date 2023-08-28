Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color
Jennifer Lopez is channeling her “baddest” boss energy.
Last week, the multi-hyphenate was spotted leaving a meeting, and her outfit was peak business casual. J.Lo, 54, wore medium wash straight jeans, a white button-down shirt, black stilettos, and a sleek brown blazer. The Mother actress was clearly feeling herself: She shared the look on Instagram, writing that she’s “looking like the baddest.”
Blazers instantly elevate any outfit, and the chocolate color of Lopez’s is a versatile fall shade that goes with everything. Take a cue from the “On the Floor” singer and add a staple blazer to your closet for the upcoming season. Below, shop brown blazers from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Madewell starting at just $44.
Brown Blazers Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Febriajuce Oversized Blazer, $52.99; amazon.com
Madewell the Dorset Crop Blazer, $76.65 with code COOLDOWN (orig. $148); madewell.com
Bardot the Oversized Blazer, $90 (orig. $169); revolve.com
Madewell the Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen, $113.99 (orig. $168); madewell.com
Eloquii Oversized Satin Blazer, $129.98 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
The Drop Women’s Blazer, $74.90; amazon.com
LookBookStore Women’s Blazer, $43.99; amazon.com
Celebrities break out blazers like clockwork every fall, so it’s only a matter of time before we see more stars wearing the essential layering piece. Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and Hilary Duff are just a few fellow fans of blazers.
Luvamia Oversized Blazer for Women
$44
Amazon has a handful of brown blazers under $60, which is a steal for the classic wardrobe piece. This double-breasted option has tortoise buttons and two front pockets, while this oversized blazer keeps things simple with a single button and relaxed fit.
Madewell the Dorset Crop Blazer
$148
$77
Madewell has a great selection of blazers, both patterned and solid-colored. If you prefer a shorter fit, this cropped blazer is right for you. The best-seller is made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric and has a slouchy silhouette that keeps things low-key. The coffee bean shade will complement any denim wash and even leather pants once the temperatures dip.
This linen blazer from Madewell is better suited for late summer days when you need a light layering piece. Nab it while it’s over $50 off.
The ways you can wear a brown blazer are endless: Throw it on over maxi dresses or satin slip skirts, use it to dress up a denim skirt and knee-high boot combo, or simply wear it with jeans and a tee. Below, shop more brown blazers you’ll wear on repeat this fall and beyond.
LookBookStore Women’s Blazer
$44
Febriajuce Oversized Blazer
$53
The Drop Women’s Blazer
$75
Bardot the Oversized Blazer
$169
$90
Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Blazer
$99
Madewell the Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen
$168
$114
Eloquii Oversized Satin Blazer
$150
$130
