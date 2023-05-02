Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal

Underboob- and ab-baring, too.

She may still be Jenny from the Block, but she can also add Jenny from the stairs to her résumé, because Jennifer Lopez just shut down the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a sexy and sophisticated dress.

On the first Monday in May, Lopez arrived to the carpet in a pink-and-black (the color palette of the evening) Ralph Lauren dress with a velour cut-out midsection and an underboob-baring halter neckline (and matching rosette detail) which flowed into two, floor-sweeping tails. The bottom of the dress included a blush-colored silk skirt with a long train. According to Entertainment Tonight, the gown was made entirely by hand.

J.Lo accessorized with a gothic fascinator that included sculptural fishnet detailing, flower stud earrings, and black velvet opera gloves. Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun under her statement hat, and her glam included thick dark eyeliner and glossy nude lips.

Once on the carpet, Lopez spoke to Vogue livestream host La La Anthony about honoring Karl Lagerfeld with tonight's theme. “He really was a genius," she remembered. "I got to meet him and as a little girl from the Bronx to meet people like that was always an honor."

Lopez went stag at this year's event with her husband Ben Affleck missing fashion's biggest night. But Lopez recently accompanied her man to the premiere of his film Air, during which she wore a neon gown with a beaded high-neck top.

