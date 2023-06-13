Jennifer Lopez Zipped Down Her Gucci Gown for a Dramatic Plunging Neckline

Jennifer Lopez delivered a major fashion statement while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash yesterday.

Accompanied by husband Ben Affleck, the multi-hyphenate pulled a piece from Gucci's resort 2024 collection. The head-turning gown featuring a sculpted black sleeveless bodice with a high neck and a zipper down the middle, which Lopez wore zipped nearly halfway down her chest to create a dramatic plunging neckline. The bottom half of the dress consisted of a billowing beige skirt and train.

Lopez accessorized the look with glittering jewelry from Le Vian and Anabela Chan, as well as a black clutch.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Affleck—who reprises his role as Batman in the latest DC movie—coordinated with his wife in an all-black look. The actor looked suave in a single-button blazer, a black button-up, black tapered trousers, and black dress shoes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Naturally, the couple couldn't help but put on plenty of PDA while posing for the cameras.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck regularly support and attend the premiere of each other's latest projects.

Most recently, the two had another PDA-filled appearance at the premiere of Lopez's movie, The Mother. At the time, the star wore a custom-made Brunello Cucinelli three-piece set, consisting of an ivory bra, a floor-length skirt, and a long coat. The set was covered in a subtle pinstriped pattern lined with shimmering silver sequins. As for Affleck, he wore a classic black suit with a white button-up, a matching vest, and dark brown dress shoes.

