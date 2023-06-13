Jennifer Lopez Zipped Down Her Gucci Gown for a Dramatic Plunging Neckline
Jennifer Lopez delivered a major fashion statement while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash yesterday.
Accompanied by husband Ben Affleck, the multi-hyphenate pulled a piece from Gucci's resort 2024 collection. The head-turning gown featuring a sculpted black sleeveless bodice with a high neck and a zipper down the middle, which Lopez wore zipped nearly halfway down her chest to create a dramatic plunging neckline. The bottom half of the dress consisted of a billowing beige skirt and train.
Lopez accessorized the look with glittering jewelry from Le Vian and Anabela Chan, as well as a black clutch.
Meanwhile, Affleck—who reprises his role as Batman in the latest DC movie—coordinated with his wife in an all-black look. The actor looked suave in a single-button blazer, a black button-up, black tapered trousers, and black dress shoes.
Naturally, the couple couldn't help but put on plenty of PDA while posing for the cameras.
Lopez and Affleck regularly support and attend the premiere of each other's latest projects.
Most recently, the two had another PDA-filled appearance at the premiere of Lopez's movie, The Mother. At the time, the star wore a custom-made Brunello Cucinelli three-piece set, consisting of an ivory bra, a floor-length skirt, and a long coat. The set was covered in a subtle pinstriped pattern lined with shimmering silver sequins. As for Affleck, he wore a classic black suit with a white button-up, a matching vest, and dark brown dress shoes.
