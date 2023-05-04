Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexy, Clear Shoe Trend

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I’m all about taking fashion risks. Step out of your comfort zone and wear that puffy teal jacket or ruched orange dress! But sometimes, you just need a piece that goes with everything. My do-it-all staple of choice? Clear heels.

Transparent shoes are nothing new. Amal Clooney wore the trend multiple times, Hailey Bieber is just as big of a fan, and Jennifer Anniston has styled them, too. But what I didn’t realize was just how versatile these “invisible” pumps were until I needed a last-minute ‘fit for myself. Crunched for time, I scooped up a $50 pair from Zara — similar to these — and have worn the style non-stop to premiere parties, clubs, and business meetings. No matter where I show the shoes off, I get so many compliments, with people saying they’re classy, chic, and sexy.

Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of the trend. Yesterday in New York City, she styled the versatile staple with an all-black base and a spring-perfect trench coat. She clung onto a large, puffy clutch and slipped on oversized sunglasses. Even with all of the various fashion pieces, her shoes looked elegant and were, IMO, the star of the show. Lopez’s look also proved that these “naked” heels take the guesswork out of getting dressed, allowing you to pair them with shorts, dresses, and even jeans.

The vanishing heels also take the cake for the best spring footwear trend, as they allow for perfectly polished toes to shine. This is especially true when there are a plethora of options to shop, starting at $35. Or you can go all the way and opt for a pair of Gianvito Rossi Slingback Sandals, which look very close to J.Lo’s. So take it from me or lean on the likes of Lopez — clear heels are the shoe of the season, and you can snag a pair for yourself below.

Read the original article on InStyle.