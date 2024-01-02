Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Floral Sundress During a Romantic Stroll With Ben Affleck in St. Barts

Kicking off 2024 in style.

EliotPress/MEGA

While many of us may still be getting back into the swing of things post-holidays (see: working, commuting, and no longer eating sweets for every meal), Jennifer Lopez just kicked off the new year in true superstar fashion by jetting off to St. Barts for a romantic trip with her husband, Ben Affleck.

On Friday, Lopez was spotted out and about with Affleck during their island getaway in coordinating couples' vacation attire. During the outing, the singer sported a super-plunging white midi dress that featured a ruffled V-neckline, a waist-cinching white belt, and a pink flower graphic on the frock’s bust. Jennifer styled her laid-back look with the ultimate island-time accessories (white flip-flops and a matching pair of sunglasses), glitzy drop earrings, and a blue quilted Chanel handbag, and she rounded out the ensemble by pulling her hair back into a slicked-back ponytail.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Says She Always Trusts Ben Affleck to Give His Honest Opinion

For his part, Ben complemented his wife’s optic-white OOTD in a breezy white button-up shirt, distressed blue jeans, a brown belt, and white Nike sneakers. The actor also added a pair of sunglasses to his ‘fit and he wore his shirt slightly unbuttoned with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

getty images

Bennifer’s outing came just days before Lopez was spotted exploring the island solo in any itty-bitty black bikini and … not much else. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress was seen walking on the beach in a tiny two-piece swimsuit layered under a bright orange graphic robe and paired with a wide-brimmed brown hat. J.Lo finished the look by wearing her hair down in soft waves and accessorizing with the ultimate 2010s accessory: a pair of wired headphones.

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.