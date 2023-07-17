Jennifer Lopez Wore a Part-Sheer Bridal Minidress to Celebrate Her and Ben Affleck's First Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez brought back a little bridal style to celebrate one year of being married to Ben Affleck. The actress was photographed wearing a white minidress with a sheer, embellished top and silver heels for dinner with Affleck at Giorgio Baldi last night. Her hair was styled down in loose waves on a center part. Affleck himself was dressed in groom-like all black, wearing a T-shirt with matching black slacks. The couple held hands in a photo captured by paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Lopez was snapped wearing a white and red floral maxi dress while out with Affleck and their blended family. They had lunch in Beverly Hills with Affleck's 11-year-old son Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, and Lopez's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Mark Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 in a very small, private ceremony. They later had a more formal wedding in Georgia.

Lopez explained this January why the couple eloped first. Affleck actually planned the Vegas ceremony, Lopez revealed, while they organized their bigger wedding together. The process of arranging the Georgia ceremony inspired them to have the more intimate one in Vegas.

“Planning a wedding is a lot. Very stressful,” she said. “I think that’s why we ran off to Vegas and got married there first. Took all the pressure off of the big family wedding that we were having.”

She praised Affleck's work with both ceremonies, saying, “He has an amazing eye. He has incredible taste, but everything we do, we try and do it together.”



