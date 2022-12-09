Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Christmas is around the corner, and that means it's time to adorn your home in all things red and green (if you haven't already!). Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their kids went shopping for Christmas trees to really get into the holiday spirit, and it looks like the actress took a little bit of inspiration from her surroundings with her outfit.

Like the style icon that she is, Lopez decided to brighten up her houndstooth coat, a staple winter pattern that so many celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton return to year after year. While dark hues are the common choice for houndstooth, the actress went for a bold lime green pattern that added a daytime feel to her casual holiday shopping 'fit.

She paired the winter-approved coat with gold hoops, white sneakers, and trendy wide-leg jeans (which Hollywood has been obsessing over lately). Whether you choose to wear it during the day or at night, the edgy yet sophisticated vibe of houndstooth is unmatched, and you can shop the print — in classic shades or vibrant hues — for as little as $33 at Nordstrom, Amazon, and ASOS.

Houndstooth Jackets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez:

ASOS Only Cropped Jacket in Green Houndstooth Check, $78; asos.com

Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com

Liverpool Houndstooth Open-Front Coatigan, $139; nordstrom.com

Ebossy Houndstooth Trench Coat, $62.98; amazon.com

Merokeety Houndstooth Jacket, $43.99; amazon.com

BB Dakota Houndstooth Drape Jacket, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer, $140; nordstrom.com

ASOS Miss Selfridge Check Houndstooth Wrap Coat, $111; asos.com

Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $119.20 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Green is an unusual choice for houndstooth, but the vibrant color adds a light element to the edgy winter pattern, making it fun for daytime wear. The ASOS Only Cropped Jacket comes in the popular houndstooth print, but in a cropped version that can be worn with jeans, skirts, and leather pants. The jacket is made of a polyester and acrylic blend that's lightweight, making it a great choice for those warmer winter days. It features large buttons that make layering or delayering quick and easy.

