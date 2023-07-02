Jennifer Lopez Wore Her Lucky Color and a Lot of Side Boob In Hollywood

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez did a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills in several stunning outfits. One of her looks was in her lucky color green, though the bodice was showing almost as much torso as fabric.

The backless forest green gown featured long sleeves and a glamorous train, clinging to every curve and revealing the actress's side boob with its asymmetrical cut. Later, she wore a pale leaf green Grecian-style gown that split in the skirt to reveal her toned legs. The pop star has been showing a lot of skin lately as she promotes her new line of crafted cocktails, Delola, which she is calling the “Drink of the Summer” in her Instagram bio.

One of J.Lo's most recent posts shows the star sitting by the pool in a white one piece with high cut thighs and a tiny belt cinching her waist, and enjoying one of her cocktails over ice.

“No matter where you are this weekend Delola brings you straight to the Italian Coast – with a refreshing sparkling cocktail, of course!” the new brand wrote over the same video. “We’ve done all the work for you- premium spirits, natural botanicals & delicious flavors all right in the bottle. Simply open, pour over ice and enjoy the #DelolaLife.”

Lopez also recently shared quite a bit of her husband Ben Affleck's skin, posting a shirtless mirror selfie of the Batman actor in celebration of Father's Day.

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Also in the carousel were two selfies of the couple smiling at the camera and a video montage of some of their recent shared moments where the dad of three looks very happy indeed.

